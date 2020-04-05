Bulgaria: 531 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 20 Death Cases, 37 People have Recovered

531 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. According to information from the National Operational Headquarters, 9 more cases were proven during the day, with 5 in Sofia, 1 in Smolyan, 1 in Blagoevgrad, 1 in Stara Zagora and 1 in Haskovo. The labs continue to work.

210 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 22 patients are in intensive care units and clinics

37 people have recovered and are discharged from medical establishments. The death toll is 20.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!