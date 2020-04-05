Bulgaria: 531 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 20 Death Cases, 37 People have Recovered

Society » HEALTH | April 5, 2020, Sunday // 19:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 531 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 20 Death Cases, 37 People have Recovered www.pixabay.com

531 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. According to information from the National Operational Headquarters, 9 more cases were proven during the day, with 5 in Sofia, 1 in Smolyan, 1 in Blagoevgrad, 1 in Stara Zagora and 1 in Haskovo. The labs continue to work.

210 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 22 patients are in intensive care units and clinics

37 people have recovered and are discharged from medical establishments. The death toll is 20.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria