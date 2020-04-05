Nearly 80,000 COVID-19 Infected for 42 Hours Worldwide

April 5, 2020, Sunday
Coronavirus-infected boom globally reported by the World Health Organization last day. The number of coronavirus-infected people worldwide has increased by more than 79,000. The highest number of infected and deceased have been registered in the whole region of Europe - 583,114 and 42,334 respectively. For the last 24 hours the number of infected has increased by 41 333 and the deaths by 5231. In North and South America, a total of 279 543 were infected and 6802 have died.

The Western Pacific region, including China, South Korea and Japan ranks third. To date, there have been 110,662 registered patients and 3809 died. According to WHO statistics, the most affected country is the United States with 241 703 infected, followed by Italy (119 827), Spain (117 710), Germany (85 778) and China (82 876), with 30 new cases in compared to 19 on the previous day.

