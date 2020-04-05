17 COVID-19 Deaths in Bulgaria
A 54-year-old man died at St. Anna's Hospital in Sofia on April 4. The patient had underlying health conditions including Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diabetes and hypertension and was diagnosed with COVID-19.
An 86-year-old COVID-19 positive man died in the same hospital. The patient had pulmonary insufficiency and heart disease.
Another death was reported earlier - a 48-year-old woman with confirmed coronavirus who died at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia. She had ketoacidosis (decompensated diabetes).
So far the coronavirus deaths in Bulgaria are 17.
21 new cases were confirmed in the country today, thus bringing the total to 498, BNT reports.
