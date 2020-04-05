Bulgaria Looking for PCR Tests for COVID-19 from Israel

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has talked on the phone with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed measures to tackle COVID-19. So far, Israeli scientists have not managed to develop a sufficiently reliable rapid test, BNR reported.

PCR tests are widely used as the only coronavirus-proving agent. Israel has made great efforts to provide the required amount of tests. If we had enough in stock and if possible we would send tests to Bulgaria, Netanyahu said. Bulgaria can produce 1 million masks a week. Once we meet the needs in Bulgaria, we will be able to help other countries as well, Borissov said.

