Bulgaria Looking for PCR Tests for COVID-19 from Israel

Society | April 5, 2020, Sunday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Looking for PCR Tests for COVID-19 from Israel www.pixabay.com

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has talked on the phone with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed measures to tackle COVID-19. So far, Israeli scientists have not managed to develop a sufficiently reliable rapid test, BNR reported.

PCR tests are widely used as the only coronavirus-proving agent. Israel has made great efforts to provide the required amount of tests. If we had enough in stock and if possible we would send tests to Bulgaria, Netanyahu said. Bulgaria can produce 1 million masks a week. Once we meet the needs in Bulgaria, we will be able to help other countries as well, Borissov said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, tests, Israel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria