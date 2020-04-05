COVID-19 in Bulgaria: A Total of 15 899 Tests were Performed

A total of 15,899 COVID-19 tests for have been performed in the laboratories in Bulgaria from the beginning of the outbreak until today. The first tests began in the National Reference Laboratory and the Military Medical Academy, after which laboratories were opened in Stara Zagora and Varna. The first test sample for COVID-19 was conducted at the National Reference Laboratory, on January 28, 2020, and the first test at the MMA was performed on February 2.

The tests were performed in the laboratories as follows: in the National Reference Laboratory of the NCSPD - 5037, in the Military Medical Academy - 2767 and 1250 rapid, in Stara Zagora - 1400, in Tokuda Hospital - 470, in Burgas - 300, in Varna - 825, in the Hospital "Sofiamed" - 750 and in the laboratory "RAMUS" - 3100.

More information will be provided at the regular briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.

