China to Name its Next Satellite Wuhan

China will launch a new space satellite in orbit in the second half of April. The machine will be named "Wuhan" in honor of Chinese citizens fighting the coronavirus epidemic, People reported. The launch will be carried out using a Kuizhou-1A solid propellant rocket.

This is expected to be the started of China's new Xingyun satellite program. The People's Republic of China is actively developing its national space program by developing meteorological, telecommunications and navigation satellites as well as moon exploration technologies. Chinese scientists are also conducting research projects on asteroids and Mars, with intensive studies on the surface of Mars beginning in a year.

