Ukrainian MPs Asks More About Bulgarian Experience in Fighting COVID-19

Bulgaria has taken good and timely measures against the spread of COVID-19. We hope that you will allow us to use your experience in the fight against the virus and to apply it in our country, an official letter to the Bulgarian National Assembly from the Group for Friendship with Bulgaria in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reads. Ukrainian MPs have called on their Bulgarian counterparts for establishing contacts with authorities involved in the fight against coronavirus in order to share experience and advice on successful practices in Bulgaria.

