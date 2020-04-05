Ukrainian MPs Asks More About Bulgarian Experience in Fighting COVID-19

Politics | April 5, 2020, Sunday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ukrainian MPs Asks More About Bulgarian Experience in Fighting COVID-19

 

Bulgaria has taken good and timely measures against the spread of COVID-19. We hope that you will allow us to use your experience in the fight against the virus and to apply it in our country, an official letter to the Bulgarian National Assembly from the Group for Friendship with Bulgaria in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reads. Ukrainian MPs have called on their Bulgarian counterparts for establishing contacts with authorities involved in the fight against coronavirus in order to share experience and advice on successful practices in Bulgaria.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria