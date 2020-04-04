Mobile Application to Collect Data about State of Health of the Public in Bulgaria

A national information system for combatting COVID-19 was presented at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

It will facilitate the work of the national crisis staff and of the medical establishments, as well as access to information. It will enable the public to submit information about their current state of health, as well as information about the spread of the infection nationwide as well as locally. The system provides contact with GPs, municipalities, regional health inspection authorities, the Interior Ministry, volunteers etc, BNR reported.

All persons with coronavirus and those under quarantine have already been registered in the application, control of which is exercised by the Interior Ministry. The mobile application will be available for downloading in the coming days. It was developed on the basis of analysis software used in mobile applications in Singapore, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan. 

