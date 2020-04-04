The Peak of COVID-19 Epidemic in Bulgaria Expected in 2-3 Weeks

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the Medical Expert Council with the Council of Ministers on April 3 presented the data from the first report of the Council.

The chair of the medical council, Prof. Dr. Kosta Kostov, stated that they were completely satisfied with their work and what they created was fully accepted.

He added that more than 50 associate members of the council participated in the drafting of the 400 pages of the report.

The document consists of three sections. The first reviews recommendations for outpatient care, the second - recommendations for hospitals, the third has general principles of behaviour and action.

The Medical Council agrees that the existing physical and social distancing measures are necessary. In the course of the epidemic, they can be re-considered and if there is better development of the situation, they can be streamlined and made lighter.

The Council accepts that the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is based on PCR tests, and epidemiological follow-up can be carried out through the combined use of all other test kits in the country by laboratory methods. The lack of uniform opinion in the EU on the reliability of the screening rapid tests limits their use.

The Council is united in saying that it is imperative to add practically feasible algorithms and steps concerning the diagnosis, treatment of the disease and complications.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiyev said that all frontline medical and non-medical staff will receive additional remuneration of BGN 1,000. This means that in practice they will receive BGN 1537. He said that these are 1,700 medical and non-medical staff from 34 hospitals. The funds amount to 2,6 million BGN.

Some 3,4 million BGN will be provided for remunerations of staff who work in the medical emergency aid, Regional Health Inspections and the National Centre for Contagious and Parasitic Diseases.

Ananiyev said he would propose to the Council of Ministers to adopt a draft decision approving a contract with the Ministry of Health and the Chinese National Foreign Trade Corporation for the supply of hydroxychlorophine sulfate and azithromycin tablets. These drugs, in their combination, have a good effect, said the health minister.

The Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting today to accept the proposal, Prime Minister Borissov said.

According to the Prime Minister, if there is a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases for three days, the measures in the country will be made lighter. It is a worldwide practice that isolation should continue and that is why we do it, he said.

There are optimistic options around the world that reliable tests will be available within weeks. It takes technological time to get them on the market. "We know that such a time will come - after the peak, when will undertake massive testing of people. When we have the tests kits - we will test 20-30 thousand a day," Borissov said.

The peak of COVID-19 will be in the next two to three weeks, the PM added, BNT reported.