5000 People in Bulgaria Lost their Jobs in just a Day because of the Coronavirus

Society | April 4, 2020, Saturday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 5000 People in Bulgaria Lost their Jobs in just a Day because of the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

According to the The National Employment Agency, 236,000 are the unemployed people in Bulgaria. "For yesterday, we have a fairly high number of newly registered workers in the Labor Offices. The total number of the country was 7 138. About 5 000 of them indicated that their registration was related indirectly or directly to the crisis at the time of the coronavirus epidemic. " This was stated by Kremena Kalcheva from the National Employment Agency on Nova TV.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, jobs, National Employment Agency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria