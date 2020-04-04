5000 People in Bulgaria Lost their Jobs in just a Day because of the Coronavirus
According to the The National Employment Agency, 236,000 are the unemployed people in Bulgaria. "For yesterday, we have a fairly high number of newly registered workers in the Labor Offices. The total number of the country was 7 138. About 5 000 of them indicated that their registration was related indirectly or directly to the crisis at the time of the coronavirus epidemic. " This was stated by Kremena Kalcheva from the National Employment Agency on Nova TV.
