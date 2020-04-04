94% of the COVID-19 Infected People in China are Cured
According to recent data, the number of those infected in China has reached 81,639, 76,751 of which have been cured and discharged from hospitals, representing 94% of the total number of patients, according to the BGNES.
In the last 24 hours in Mainland China, four patients died of COVID-19, 19 new cases were reported, 18 of which were imported from outside.
These data are set out in the latest statement from China's health authorities.
Currently in China there are a total of 888 registred cases of coronavirus that have been imported from other countries. 698 people are still ill, of whom 17 are in severe condition and 190 are healthy.
