The State of Emergency in Bulgaria Extended to May 13th
Society | April 4, 2020, Saturday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0

The National Assembly voted in favor of extending the state of emergency to May 13, 2020, according to BGNES.
The motion was adopted with 122 votes in favour, 47 against and 7 abstentions.
Deputies rejected the proposals the state of emergency in Bulgaria to be extended until April 30.
