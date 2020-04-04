498 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | April 4, 2020, Saturday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 498 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

21 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, 17 of the ill were hospitalized, more than 350 were examined. A total of 498 people have tested positive so far. This was stated by General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, quoted by BGNES.

The new district which is affected by the coronavirus is Vratsa. There are 8 cases in Sofia, 2 in Burgas. In Pazardzhik - 2 cases. In Dobrich - there is a 1-year-old baby who has laryngitis and both of its parents tested positive for COVID-19. The baby also tested positive but has laryngitis. There is one woman in Varna.

A 49-year-old man was admitted at Sofia at 4.30pm,he was intubated. He died at 9pm. 173 people are hospitalized, 20 of which are in intensive care units.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria