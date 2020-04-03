NSI: Increase in the Production of Unleaded Motor Gasoline - by 1.4% and Natural Gas
Production of energy products
In January 2020 compared to December 2019 an increase is reported for the production of: • unleaded motor gasoline - by 1.4% to3149 thousand tonnes;
• natural gas - by 20.0% to 6 million m .
A decrease is reported for the production of:
• solid fuels - by 9.1% to 2 369 thousand tonnes;
• transport diesel - by 2.6% to 259 thousand tonnes; • electricity - by 2.7% to 3 960 GWh.
No change for the production of liquefied petroleum gases (Annex, Table 1).
In January 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the production of:
• liquefied petroleum gases - by 11.1%;
• natural gas - by 100.0%.
A decrease is reported for the production of:
• solid fuels - by 33.5%;
• unleaded motor gasoline - by 6.3%; • transport diesel - by 9.1%;
• electricity - by 13.3%.
Deliveries of energy products
In January 2020 compared to December 2019 an increase is reported for the deliveries of: • liquefied petroleum gases - by 4.9% to 43 thousand tonnes;
• unleaded motor gasoline - by 21.2% to340 thousand tonnes;
• natural gas - by 7.8% to 360 million m ;
• electricity - by 8.8% to 3 675 GWh. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of:
• solid fuels - by 8.8% to 2 428 thousand tonnes;
• transport diesel - by 4.3% to 179 thousand tonnes (Annex, Table 2).
In January 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the deliveries of:
• liquefied petroleum gases - by 13.2%;
• transport diesel - by 14.7%.
A decrease is reported for the deliveries of:
• solid fuels - by 33.7%;
• unleaded motor gasoline - by 2.4%; • natural gas - by 11.3%;
• electricity - by 3.0%, the NSI said in a press release.
