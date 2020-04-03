Commercial Banks in Bulgaria Have 5 Days to Decide on Payment Moratoria

April 3, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria's central bank BNB has adopted the guidelines approved by the European Banking Authority for private moratoria on payments in light of the Covid-19 crisis, BNR reported.

Payment moratoria are seen as an effective tool to address short-term liquidity difficulties for clients. Many businesses and citizens now experience difficulties resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the BNB wants commercial banks to propose, within 5 working days, a common draft with rules regarding moratoria on payments. The rules should not interfere with the maintenance of commercial banks' capital liabilities, the BNB informs.

