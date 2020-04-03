The EC Waives Customs Duties and VAT for Import of Necessary Medical Equipment

Bulgaria: The EC Waives Customs Duties and VAT for Import of Necessary Medical Equipment www.pixabay.com

The European Commission will temporarily waive duties and VAT on imports of essential medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus.

"This will make it easier financially to get the medical equipment that doctors, nurses and patients desperately need.

The Commission has swiftly approved requests received from all Member States.

This measure includes masks and protective equipment, as well as testing kits, ventilators and other medical equipment. It will apply for a period of 6 months, with a possibility for further extension." an EU executive said in a statement.

The measure, which will also apply to the UK, will be implemented for a renewable period of six months with retroactive effect from 30 January, when the pandemic first appears in Europe.

"In this emergency it is vital that medical equipment and devices get quickly to where they are needed. By waiving customs and VAT duties on imports of these products from outside the EU, the European Commission will help make those products more accessible. I want to express again my deep respect and gratitude to health workers across Europe. Today's measure should help them receive the equipment they need to protect themselves and continue saving lives." said EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

 

Tags: medical equipment, COVID-19, European Commission, VAT, duties
