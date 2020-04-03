485 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 14 People Died

April 3, 2020, Friday
This is indicated by the data of the National Operational Headquarters

485 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, and the victims of the virus are 14. This is according to the latest data from the National Operational Headquarters.

An 83-year-old woman with COVID-19 died at Alexandrovska Hospital. She suffered from hypertension and diabetes.

According to information from the National Operations Headquarters, 8 more cases were proven during the day, with 5 in Sofia, 1 in Blagoevgrad, 1 in Kyustendil and 1 in Vidin. The labs continue to work.

173 people with confirmed COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals, and 21 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.

There are 275 infected men and 210 women. The mean age of the peopple infected with coronavirus is 47 years.

The registered cases by administrative districts are: Blagoevgrad - 15; Burgas - 21; Varna - 23; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 10; Kardzhali - 8; Kyustendil - 7; Lovech - 1; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 8; Pernik - 6; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 29; Ruse - 1; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 13; Sofia - 292; Stara Zagora - 3; Haskovo - 2; Shumen - 4.

