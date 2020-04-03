Technomarket Donates BGN 100,000 to Fight Coronavirus

April 3, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Technomarket Donates BGN 100,000 to Fight Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Technomarket Bulgaria EAD transferred BGN 100,000 to the account of the Ministry of Health for supporting the activity of the medical establishments in Bulgaria in the conditions of the emergency situation related to COVID-19.

As a socially responsible company, Technomarket Bulgaria EAD wants to support hospitals and medical staff in their efforts to provide the necessary care for patients infected.

The stores of Technomarket Bulgaria EAD comply with all the measures specified by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread and control of COVID-19. Sanitary and hygiene measures for the safety of employees and customers are carried out according to the requirements. The situation is dynamic and we are doing our best to respond promptly according to the instructions of the state authorities.

Tags: COVID-19, Technomarket, Ministry of Health
