Record Jump of COVID-19 Infected in Romania - 445 New Cases for a Day
Romania's Health Minister Nelu Tătaru has announced that 445 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 3,183, according to Digi24 TV.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus is 118. A total of 283 people have been declared cured and released by hospitals. Currently, 83 patients are undergoing intensive treatment.
Tătaru said there are currently three major coronavirus outbreaks in the country - the northeastern city of Suceava, the western city of Arad and the city of Deva inland.
