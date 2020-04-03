Good News: Over 200,000 People Worldwide have Recovered from COVID-19

The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus has exceeded 200,000 worldwide. According to the Worldometer website, the exact number of people who managed to fight the dangerous virus is 200 317 people.

Most of the cured are in China - 76 408 people. Spain is followed by 26 743, Germany - 19 175, Italy - 16 847, Iran - 15 473, France - 10 935 and the United States - 8 878.

The coronavirus was first registered on December 12, 2019 in the city of Wuhan, and covered the entire very fast. The WHO declared a pandemic on March 11th. Italy, Spain and the United States are currently the most affected by the deadly virus countries.

