Sofia Marks 141 Years Since Its Proclamation as Capital of Bulgaria

Sofia is marking on Sunday the 141th anniversary of its proclamation as capital of Bulgaria.

The decision to declare Sofia as the new capital of Bulgaria was taken shortly after the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule in 1878.

The decision to declare Sofia as the capital was taken at the meeting of the constituent assembly held in the then capital of Veliko Tarnovo on 3 April 1879.

In the first year after the liberation, Veliko Tarnovo served as the capital of the restored Bulgarian state, as it had been the medieval capital of Bulgaria before the country fell to the Ottomans at the end of the fourteenth century.