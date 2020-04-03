3 MPs from Bulgaria’s Parliament Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Society | April 3, 2020, Friday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3 MPs from Bulgaria’s Parliament Tested Positive for Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva said on April 2 she has called an extraordinary sitting tomorrow. The agenda will include the proposed extension of the coronavirus state of emergency and updating of the budget.

Late in the afternoon today, it became clear that two GERB MPs tested positive for COVID-19. These are the Chair of GERB’s Parliamentary Group, Daniela Daritkova and MP Daniela Maleshkova, BNT reported.

The two will be in quarantine for 28 days. In her personal Facebook profile, Doctor Daritkova said that she would continue to be available for her patients and would consult them over the phone or online communication.

All MPs took a test for coronavirus after MP Hassan Ademov of MRF tested positive on March 31.

The emergency sitting of Parliament tomorrow at 2 pm with focus on three important items: the extension of the state of emergency until 13 May, the updating of the Budget 2020 and changes to the Energy Act.

GERB PG announced today that they will make donations to support the fight against the new coronavirus. MPs from the VMRO party and opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have already done the same.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, Bulgaria, MPs, parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria