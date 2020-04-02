Hong Kong Scientists: The New Coronavirus is Most Active at Temperatures around 4°C

The new coronavirus is most active at temperatures around 4 degrees Celsius and is much weaker at high temperatures, scientists at the University of Hong Kong found.

The virus is very stable at 4 degrees, but is sensitive to heat, according to their report, uploaded to the medical research portal At 4 degrees, the infection lasts more than two weeks, while at 70 degrees, it dies within five minutes.

According to a table presented in the report, at 22 degrees the coronavirus stays active at least for a week, at 37 degrees, for no more than two days, and at 56 degrees, less than 30 minutes.

Researchers have also examined the viability of the virus on various surfaces.

They found out that the virus can exist on the outer surface of medical masks for no less than a week (at room temperature and 65% humidity).

On paper the virus lasts less than three hours, on wood and fabrics, no more than two days, on glass, less than four days, and on stainless steel and plastics, no more than a week.