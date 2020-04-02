ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Produced 13% of the Country's Electricity since the State of Emergency’s onset

The power plant continues reliable operation for producing electricity for the needs of household consumers and the businesses

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP provided 13% of all the electricity produced in the country for the period March 13 – 31, 2020. The power plant continues to operate reliably and to contribute to ensuring the security and stability of the country's energy system at this difficult time for the industry and the household consumers.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP relies exclusively on local raw materials for its production, including lignite, extracted at the Maritsa East mines and limestone supplied by Bulgarian quarries. The gypsum produced by the purification facilities of the power plant is used as a main raw material by other companies producing construction materials.

In view of the threat posed by COVID-19, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 has introduced tight security measures that are being observed by all employees who continue their work on the TPP’s premises. The measures include permanent disinfection, handing out personal protective equipment for the employees, outside access restrictions and provision of safe physical distance. “Due to the efforts, perseverance and creativity of our employees and colleagues at the Maritsa East complex, the power plant operates reliably under the conditions of the declared state of emergency as wee, and contributes to the stability of the country's energy system. Their dedication, motivation and discipline are impressive and inspire calmness and confidence that we shall overcome these times of trial for the entire society, ” said Krasimir Nenov, Executive Director of ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP.

ContourGlobal Maritza East 3 TPP is among the few power plants in the Bulgarian energy system that can change their mode of operation from minimum to maximum power several times during the day. This mobility is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of the energy system.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite coal-fired thermal power plant in Southeastern Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant produced 11% of Bulgaria's electricity in 2019 using local energy sources and thus contributes to guaranteeing the country's energy security and independence. Over BGN 1.4 billion has been invested in ensuring the reliable operation of the TPP and in environmental protection measures. The shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%)./ Source ContourGlobal