The Number of COVID-19 Patients in the World is Approaching 1 Million

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching 1 million. The World Health Organization reported another 46,000 cases in the last day. Thus the infected reached more than 940 000.

The situation in Italy, Spain and the United States remains the worst. The two European countries have more than 100,000 patients, and Washington reported more than 200,000 cases. Against this background, a number of countries have announced that they will extend the quarantine and social distance measures they have imposed.

"As of March 1, 4032 people have died in hospitals in France. This means that 502 people died only in the past day. 83% of these people are over 70 years of age. At this point, we have 6017 critically ill patients who need constant monitoring. This is more than France's total capacity for such cases, which was about 5,000 people before the crisis, "said the director of the French Public Health Agency.