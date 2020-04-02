The Number of COVID-19 Patients in the World is Approaching 1 Million

World | April 2, 2020, Thursday // 14:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Number of COVID-19 Patients in the World is Approaching 1 Million www.pixabay.com

The situation in Italy, Spain and the United States remains the worst.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching 1 million. The World Health Organization reported another 46,000 cases in the last day. Thus the infected reached more than 940 000.

The situation in Italy, Spain and the United States remains the worst. The two European countries have more than 100,000 patients, and Washington reported more than 200,000 cases. Against this background, a number of countries have announced that they will extend the quarantine and social distance measures they have imposed.

"As of March 1, 4032 people have died in hospitals in France. This means that 502 people died only in the past day. 83% of these people are over 70 years of age. At this point, we have 6017 critically ill patients who need constant monitoring. This is more than France's total capacity for such cases, which was about 5,000 people before the crisis, "said the director of the French Public Health Agency.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, patients, Worldwide, infected
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria