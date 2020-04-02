The rate of COVID-19 infections is reduced with 50% in complete isolation. The lives of 59,000 people were saved thanks to this measure. The number of people infected with coronavirus is much higher than the number of tested. Testing is insufficient and does not give us the full picture of the situation, Dr. Velislava Petrova who works as molecular biologist and health innovations consultant at the United Nations told the Bulgarian National Radio. She quotes a report of the Imperial College London about the measures against the spread of COVID-19, BNR reported.

The study was made in 11 European countries. Chinese experience shows that large-scale testing is necessary. However, it should be secured with the necessary finance and human resources. That is why when people go back to work, tests should focus predominantly on high-risk groups.