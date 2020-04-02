Rosatom Launches 3D Printed Valves for Pulmonary Ventilation

Rusatom-Additive Technologies (RusAt), part of Rosatom's fuel company TVEL, has produced prototypes and is ready to launch a vent for venturi valves used in artificial pulmonary ventilation apparatus. The need for them has increased many times because of the coronavirus pandemic. RusAT's production facilities allow the production of about 300 products per week. The production uses a biocompatible polymer and the process requires no further processing.

Venturi valves are used in conjunction with aerosol masks for metered oxygen therapy and provide reduced concentrations of oxygen supply. They are designed for use over several hours and require replacement, which means they are essentially consumable.

"Companies in the Russian nuclear industry are mobilizing their capabilities to fight the coronavirus pandemic. All Rosatom companies specializing in medicine and medical equipment are looking for manufacturing and intellectual capabilities to quickly reorient themselves to the production of equipment and supplies that medical professionals need to fight the coronavirus. We have sent information on the manufacturing capabilities of the Venturi valves to the Russian Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Defense and the Russian Consumer Inspectorate. If necessary, production can start in the near future, "said Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom's CEO.