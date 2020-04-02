The Grand Canyon National Park Closed because of the Coronavirus

The Grand Canyon National Park in the United States will be closed until until further notice because of a coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of park visitors, employees, residents, volunteers, and partners at Grand Canyon National Park is the Service's number one priority," the statement said.," the National Park Service said Wednesday.

The Grand Canyon is one of the last major US national parks to close after Yosemite and Yellowstone were also closed in March.

The Grand Canyon has two main entrances - north and south.

About five million people visit the national park each year.