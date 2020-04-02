Michael Pompeo Congratulated Bulgaria on its Quick Actions to Reduce the Number of COVID-19 Cases

April 2, 2020, Thursday
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov today.  Secretary Pompeo congratulated Bulgaria on its quick actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and the two discussed further efforts to mitigate this crisis. 

Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Borissov also emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Bulgarian strategic partnership, the US Embassy in Bulgaria said in a press release.

