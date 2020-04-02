Michael Pompeo Congratulated Bulgaria on its Quick Actions to Reduce the Number of COVID-19 Cases
World | April 2, 2020, Thursday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
econ.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov today. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Bulgaria on its quick actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and the two discussed further efforts to mitigate this crisis.
Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Borissov also emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Bulgarian strategic partnership, the US Embassy in Bulgaria said in a press release.
- » The Number of COVID-19 Patients in the World is Approaching 1 Million
- » Germany has Admitted over 100 COVID-19 Infected Patients from other EU Countries
- » More than 80 Countries are Seeking IMF Assistance
- » The Border Checkpoints through which the “Green Corridors” Border for Supply of Goods will Pass are now Clear
- » The COVID-19 Death Toll in the US has Exceeded 4,000 People
- » Russia has Sent a Humanitarian Aid Plane to the United States