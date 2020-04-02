Germany has Admitted over 100 COVID-19 Infected Patients from other EU Countries

More than 870 people have died in Germany from the new coronavirus, and the number of those infected has exceeded 70,000, according to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Over the past 24 hours, 140 deaths from the COVID-19 virus have been reported in the country. With this, the total number of deaths has reached 872.

The COVID-19 cases increased by 6156 to 73 522.

More than 100 coronavirus patients from other EU countries have been hospitalized in Germany, the German Foreign Ministry said.

Most of these people, 85, were transported from areas in France. 26 people were transported from Italy and two from the Netherlands.

81 hospital beds in Germany are reserved for people from Italy and 13 for French people.

German doctors help fight the coronavirus in Madrid and Naples.