Germany has Admitted over 100 COVID-19 Infected Patients from other EU Countries

World | April 2, 2020, Thursday // 12:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Germany has Admitted over 100 COVID-19 Infected Patients from other EU Countries www.pixabay.com

More than 870 people have died in Germany from the new coronavirus, and the number of those infected has exceeded 70,000, according to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Over the past 24 hours, 140 deaths from the COVID-19 virus have been reported in the country. With this, the total number of deaths has reached 872.

The COVID-19 cases increased by 6156 to 73 522.

More than 100 coronavirus patients from other EU countries have been hospitalized in Germany, the German Foreign Ministry said.

Most of these people, 85, were transported from areas in France. 26 people were transported from Italy and two from the Netherlands.

A total of 113 coronavirus patients from other EU countries have been admitted to German hospitals.

81 hospital beds in Germany are reserved for people from Italy and 13 for French people.

German doctors help fight the coronavirus in Madrid and Naples.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, COVID-19, hospitals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria