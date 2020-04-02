Code Yellow Warning for Hazardous Weather in 4 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 2, 2020, Thursday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Hazardous Weather in 4 Bulgarian Regions www.pixabay.com

A Code Yellow warning for heavy snow has been issued for two Bulgarian regions, another two have been warned of heavy rain, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning of rain is in place for the regions of Yambol and Haskovo. Significant rainfall is expected in these areas, in places above 20 l/sq. m.

The warning of heavy snow is in place for Kardzhali and Smolyan. It will continue to snow in these areas, snow accumulation is expected.

A yellow code for rough seas is in place for the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, with sea state code of 3-4.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, code yellow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria