Code Yellow Warning for Hazardous Weather in 4 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for heavy snow has been issued for two Bulgarian regions, another two have been warned of heavy rain, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



The warning of rain is in place for the regions of Yambol and Haskovo. Significant rainfall is expected in these areas, in places above 20 l/sq. m.



The warning of heavy snow is in place for Kardzhali and Smolyan. It will continue to snow in these areas, snow accumulation is expected.



A yellow code for rough seas is in place for the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, with sea state code of 3-4.