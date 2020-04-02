Weather Forecast: Broken Clouds with Maximum Temperatures between 4C and 9C
Today, from the northwest, precipitation will stop, and over northern Bulgaria the clouds will be broken.
It will continue to snow throughout the day in southeastern Bulgaria and the Rhodope mountains. The wind will drop to light to moderate, from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 4C and 9C.
Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
