More than 80 Countries are Seeking IMF Assistance

April 2, 2020, Thursday

More than 80 countries have requested financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The total amount of funds requested is over $ 20 billion, an IMF spokesman said in a telephone briefing to journalists, BGNES reported.

"We have more than 80 requests for this type of emergency funding. In terms of volumes, I think it's about $ 20 billion, more than $ 20 billion, "the IMF spokesman said. "There are a lot of requests from low-income countries, small countries, emerging economies," he added.

"We have already examined at least half of these requests at the IMF. This does not mean that they have already gone to the Executive Board, but people work around the clock, "the IMF added.

The initiative to suspend debt service payments from countries due to the coronavirus does not mean canceling them, the IMF spokesman said. "The proposal to suspend debt servicing payments for countries is aimed at releasing pandemic funds," but it will not lead to debt cancellation. "

According to the IMF representative, the initiative requires detailed clarification. "This will be discussed at a joint session of the IMF and the World Bank," he said.

