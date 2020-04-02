449 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

449 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. In the last 24 hours, 37 persons tested positive, 27 of them in hospital. A total of 566 samples were examined. The new area where the infection was detected is Vidin. A man, 56, was admitted to the hospital there.

A 9-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in Varna.

A total of 10 died in our country.

The total number of the discharged patients is 25. The youngest patient who was discharged from hospital is 27 years old, the oldest - 80 years old. The median age of the cured is 45 years.