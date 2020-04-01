The Coronavirus has already Killed 9 People in Bulgaria
Society | April 1, 2020, Wednesday // 17:53| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
57 year old man infected with COVID-19 died at the hospital in Kyustendil. The director of the hospital "Dr. Nikola Vasiliev" confirmed the information. According to the information of the hospital the man and his wife have recently returned from Germany. Earlier today the man was intubated at the Kyustendil hospital.
"He was admitted with a very severe bilateral bronchopneumonia," said hospital director Dr. Alexander Velichkov.
He also suffered from mild hypertension. His wife, who is currently in stable condition, remains hospitalized.
- » 422 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 207 are Hospitalized
- » Gallup International: Bulgarians Accept Emergency Measures but Fear for Economy
- » Science Alert: Which are the Atypical COVID-19 Symptoms?
- » Because of the Self-Isolation: A Baby Boom is Expected Next Year
- » NIMH: Code Yellow and Code Orange Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 16 Bulgarian Regions
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Rain or Snow