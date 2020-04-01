The Coronavirus has already Killed 9 People in Bulgaria

57 year old man infected with COVID-19 died at the hospital in Kyustendil. The director of the hospital "Dr. Nikola Vasiliev" confirmed the information. According to the information of the hospital the man and his wife have recently returned from Germany. Earlier today the man was intubated at the Kyustendil hospital.

"He was admitted with a very severe bilateral bronchopneumonia," said hospital director Dr. Alexander Velichkov.

He also suffered from mild hypertension. His wife, who is currently in stable condition, remains hospitalized.