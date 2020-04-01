The Border Checkpoints through which the “Green Corridors” Border for Supply of Goods will Pass are now Clear
The Council of Ministers has defined the border points on Bulgarian territory through which unobstructed passage of commodities will be ensured. The plan for securing "green corridors" along the European road network has been proposed by the Minister for Transport, Information Technology and Communications. It complies with the guidelines of the European Commission of 16 March 2020.
On the border with Greece the principal checkpoints designated are Kulata, Kapitan and Petko Voivoda, and Ilinden as backup. The principal checkpoints with Romania are the checkpoints at Vidin and Rouse, with Oryahovo and Silistra as backup. Crossing points have also been identified with the countries of the Western Balkans and Turkey, for which the European Union has also taken a coordinated approach. Kalotina is the designated border checkpoint between Bulgaria and Serbia, Kapitan Andreevo between Bulgaria and Turkey, and Gyueshevo – on the border with North Macedonia.
Crossing these "green corridor" points, including any checks and health checks on transport workers, should not exceed 15 minutes. "Green corridor" border crossings must be open to all goods vehicles carrying any type of goods.
