The COVID-19 Death Toll in the US has Exceeded 4,000 People

World | April 1, 2020, Wednesday
www.pixabay.com

The death toll from a coronavirus in the US has exceeded 4,000. That's double the number of reported deaths three days earlier, according to Johns Hopkins. The number of casualties eached 4079 on Wednesday early in the morning - compared to 2010 over the weekend. More than 40 percent of the deceased are in New York, the epicenter of the infection.

On Tuesday night, the United States reported a grim record - 865 people died in just 24 hours, the largest death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The infected are more than 189 600.

President Donald Trump has warned that two extremely difficult weeks remain in the fight against the pandemic. He urged Americans to follow the health authorities' regulations and said that for the next 30 days, citizens must continue to obey the social distance order and remain in their homes in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Tags: COVID-19, death toll, US
