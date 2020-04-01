Russia has Sent a Humanitarian Aid Plane to the United States

World | April 1, 2020, Wednesday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Russia has Sent a Humanitarian Aid Plane to the United States www.pixabay.com

Russia has announced today that it has sent a humanitarian aid plane to the United States, where the coronavirus pandemic has already claimed more than 4,000 casualties, according to the France Press.

An AN-124 of the Russian Air Force, loaded with protective masks and medical equipment, has flown to the United States, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the assistance was mentioned yesterday in a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

“It is important to note that when offering assistance to U.S. colleagues, the president (Putin) assumes that when U.S. manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary,” Peskov was cited as saying.

Last week, Russia sent planes with medical experts, lab equipment and mobile disinfection systems to Italy, where the Covid-19 disease claimed more than 12,400 lives, AFP recalls.

So far, the United States has officially declared nearly 186,000 infected and 4076 dead.

 

 

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, US, humanitarian aid, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria