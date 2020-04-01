Russia has Sent a Humanitarian Aid Plane to the United States

Russia has announced today that it has sent a humanitarian aid plane to the United States, where the coronavirus pandemic has already claimed more than 4,000 casualties, according to the France Press.

An AN-124 of the Russian Air Force, loaded with protective masks and medical equipment, has flown to the United States, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the assistance was mentioned yesterday in a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

“It is important to note that when offering assistance to U.S. colleagues, the president (Putin) assumes that when U.S. manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary,” Peskov was cited as saying.

Last week, Russia sent planes with medical experts, lab equipment and mobile disinfection systems to Italy, where the Covid-19 disease claimed more than 12,400 lives, AFP recalls.

So far, the United States has officially declared nearly 186,000 infected and 4076 dead.