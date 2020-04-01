Today is April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is an annual custom on April 1 consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. Jokesters often expose their actions by shouting "April fools" at the recipient.

Interesting fact is that the day is not a public holiday in any country except Odessa in Ukraine, where the first of April is an official city holiday.

However, this year, because of the COVID-19 situation, many people believe that it is not appropriate to make jokes.

Some countries have even banned the joking. Thailand said on Tuesday (Mar 31) that April Fools' Day jokes about the virus could be punished under a law carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison.

"It's against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools' Day," the government said on Twitter.

India and Germany also share Thailand's opinion.

Tech giant Google, which is famous for its annual spoofs, has cancelled the tradition because of the pandemic which has killed about 40,000 people worldwide, CNA reported.