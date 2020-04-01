Because of the Self-Isolation: A Baby Boom is Expected Next Year

Because of the self-isolation imposed by the authorities over the pandemic with the new virus, British experts expect a real baby boom to be observed in the UK early next year, the Daily Mail writes. Dr Sheri Jacobson, clinical director at Harley Therapy, a psychotherapy clinic in London, told the Times that there was a ‘strong possibility; of a baby boom’. According to her, during the partial quarantine, couples will seek more intimacy. She says that the current situation will create many more opportunities for intimate contact during the dull days of self-isolation.

Social distance and home closure could turn into a long-running St.Valentine.

‘For one, there will be more contact and opportunity,’ Dr Jacobson said. ‘Lack of sex is a common problem between overworked couples, and remote working often has the benefits of accommodating other activities. In this early period, staying at home might feel like a break from the norm, creating a short holiday effect. Couples could also be bonding over the unfolding trauma.’

She also explained that, ‘sex is self-soothing because it connects us to a feeling of aliveness — at a time when there is a lot of fear around death.’

However, other experts, such as Elena Turoni, founder of the Chelsea Psychiatric Clinic, predict a large number of future divorces because some couples will not cope with the fact that they will be forced to spend time together for such a long time. "