NIMH: Code Yellow and Code Orange Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 16 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Orange warning for heavy snow has been issued for two Bulgarian regions, another 14 regions have been warned with a Code Yellow, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The orange code is in place for the regions of Blagoevgrad and Smolyan. Heavy, wet snow is expected over the next 24 hours in these areas, with snow accumulation of 15-20 cm.

The yellow warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia district and Sofia city, Pernik, Kyustendil, and Kardzhali. According to NIMH, it will snow over the next 24 hours, with accumulation of 10-15 cm.

A yellow warning for rough seas is in place for the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. The sea state code will be 3-4, expected to start calming down in the afternoon.

