Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Rain or Snow
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 1, 2020, Wednesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, it will be cloudy across the country, with widespread snow, or rain in southeastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast.
Light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, increasing to temporarily strong in the east. Maximum temperatures mainly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia – 1-2C.
The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for April; it will slightly decrease during the day.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » NIMH: Code Yellow and Code Orange Warning for Dangerous Weather in Place in 16 Bulgarian Regions
- » Weather Foreast: Mostly Cloudy with Rain
- » 6,000 sq m of Low Forest Vegetation Burned Down near Skala Village
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 17C and 22C
- » On Sunday, March 29, Bulgarians will Move to the Daylight Saving Time
- » The 2020 Earth Hour will be Marked Online due the Covid-19 Pandemic