Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Rain or Snow

Today, it will be cloudy across the country, with widespread snow, or rain in southeastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast.

Light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, increasing to temporarily strong in the east. Maximum temperatures mainly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia – 1-2C.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for April; it will slightly decrease during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.