Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Rain or Snow

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 1, 2020, Wednesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Rain or Snow www.pixabay.com

Today, it will be cloudy across the country, with widespread snow, or rain in southeastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast.  

Light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, increasing to temporarily strong in the east. Maximum temperatures mainly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia – 1-2C.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for April; it will slightly decrease during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria