412 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

A total of 412 people are infected with a coronavirus in Bulgaria.

The first case of COVID-19 was registered in Ruse as well. This was announced at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported that there are 13 more cases of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria.

146 of the patients are hospitalized. A total of 20 people were discharged with two negative samples for COVID-19. The oldest one is an 80-year-old man, and the youngest is 27. The average age of the infected is 46 years.

Yesterday 33 people tested positive for COVID-19. 23 of them were admitted to hospital.