Good News from China 92% of COVID-19 Patients are Cured

About 92% of those in infected in China have recovered and their numbers have increased in recent weeks. This was announced by WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic for RIA Novosti.

Of the 81,000 cases in China, more than 74,000 have already been discharged from hospitals.

He recalled that according to WHO recommendations, a patient could be discharged from hospital after two consecutive tests with negative result, with at least 24 hours between them.