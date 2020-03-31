The Pandemic is still on the Rise: Over 800,000 Infected and more than 38,000 Deaths Worldwide

The number of coronavirus infected in the world has already exceeded 800,000 people. This was reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the infection is 38 743 people. There are 164 610 infected in the United States. The US is followed by Italy with 101 739 people, Spain with 94 417 people, China with 82 272 people and Germany with 67 051 people.

The highest death toll is in Italy - 11 591, followed by Spain - 8 189 and the Chinese province of Hubei - 3 187. In France, there are 3 024 death cases, in Iran - 2 898, in the United Kingdom - 1 408.