America Gives Ukraine $ 1.2 Million to Fight the Coronavirus

USAID will give Ukraine $ 1.2 million to combat the coronavirus spread, the agency's office in Ukraine quoted TASS as saying.

"With the funding just announced, USAID will help Ukraine strengthen its mechanisms of treatment interventions to minimize the risk of further transmission of the virus, to prevent and limit the number of infections in health facilities, to prepare the laboratory network for large-scale COVID-19 testing. It will also provide conducting of media campaigns to inform Ukrainians on how to prevent the spread of the virus,” the message reads.

“We stand by Ukraine in these extremely difficult times. With this support package, we aim at saving lives and strengthening societal resilience. We support the Ukrainian response to a spike in health and social assistance needs as well as the protection of businesses and jobs. We know we need to act quickly and efficiently in reinforcing government and civic action,” Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said.

To date, 549 cases have been registered in Ukraine, 13 people have died and 9 have recovered. The country is under quarantine, which began on March 17 and will continue until April 24.