America Gives Ukraine $ 1.2 Million to Fight the Coronavirus

World | March 31, 2020, Tuesday // 17:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: America Gives Ukraine $ 1.2 Million to Fight the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

USAID will give Ukraine $ 1.2 million to combat the coronavirus spread, the agency's office in Ukraine quoted TASS as saying. 

"With the funding just announced, USAID will help Ukraine strengthen its mechanisms of treatment interventions to minimize the risk of further transmission of the virus, to prevent and limit the number of infections in health facilities, to prepare the laboratory network for large-scale COVID-19 testing. It will also provide conducting of media campaigns to inform Ukrainians on how to prevent the spread of the virus,” the message reads.

“We stand by Ukraine in these extremely difficult times. With this support package, we aim at saving lives and strengthening societal resilience. We support the Ukrainian response to a spike in health and social assistance needs as well as the protection of businesses and jobs. We know we need to act quickly and efficiently in reinforcing government and civic action,” Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said.

To date, 549 cases have been registered in Ukraine, 13 people have died and 9 have recovered. The country is under quarantine, which began on March 17 and will continue until April 24. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, USAID, US, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria