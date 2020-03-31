399 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

399 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. The new laboratory-proven cases are 20, 19 of them in Sofia and one in Pernik.

146 of the infected are hospitalized,14 of whom are intubated.

There are 227 COVID-19 infected men and 172 COVID-19 infected women.

The registered cases by administrative districts are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 11; Burgas - 18; Varna - 20; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 6; Kardzhali - 6; Kyustendil - 6; Lovech - 1; Montana - 17; Pazardzhik - 7; Pernik - 6; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 24; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 4; Smolyan - 7; Sofia - 244; Stara Zagora - 2; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 4.

 

