Spain: 849 Casualties in 24 Hours
World | March 31, 2020, Tuesday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
849 people died from a coronavirus in Spain in 24 hours, the BBC reported.
This is the highest number of casualties in a day since the start of the epidemic about a month and a half ago.
"The total number of deaths in the Western European country has reached 8189 people to date," the Madrid Health Ministry said.
