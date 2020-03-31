Spain: 849 Casualties in 24 Hours

World | March 31, 2020, Tuesday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Spain: 849 Casualties in 24 Hours www.pixabay.com

849 people died from a coronavirus in Spain in 24 hours, the BBC reported.

This is the highest number of casualties in a day since the start of the epidemic about a month and a half ago.

"The total number of deaths in the Western European country has reached 8189 people to date," the Madrid Health Ministry said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Spain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria