Because of the Pandemic: The Boxing Match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua Postponed

The long-awaited heavyweight boxing match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua won't take place on June 20.

This was reported by the Joshua's manager, Eddie Hearn, quoted by The Sun. According to him, the new date for the meeting will be July 25. The venue remains unchanged - Tottenham Stadium.

"Anthony Joshua's duel (against Kubrat Pulev) will be rescheduled at the end of July, " Hearn said.

Earlier Pulev said that "It is impossible for the fight to take place on June 20, although I am ready,"

"The match will take place a few months later, perhaps towards the end of the year."