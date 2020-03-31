PM Borissov: Bulgaria is Interested in Buying 30,000 PCR Tests from South Korea

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in. The two leaders discussed current information on the spread of COVID-19 and effective measures to curb the disease. At the beginning of the conversation, it was noted that the two countries are working to put the coronavirus epidemic under control.

The Korean president informed Borissov that to help early detection of the virus and limit its spread, the Korean state has increased testing of its citizens with PCR tests The Bulgarian government showed interest in buying 30,000 PCR tests a month from South Korea. President Moon Jae-in promised Premier Borissov to check the available quantities of PCR tests and when these tests can be shipped to Bulgaria in the shortest time.

During the telephone conversation between the two, it was emphasized that Bulgaria and the Republic of Korea are applying the same measures of self isolation and distance, as well as the same processes of prevention and treatment. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and President Moon Jae-in shared the view that Bulgaria and the Republic of Korea have taken some of the most adequate measures to protect the health of their citizens and to cure patients suffering from the new virus. "We would like to continue the excellent cooperation between the two countries, as this is the only way we can successfully overcome the unprecedented challenge - the COVID-19 pandemic" Prime Minister Borissov said.